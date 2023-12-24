3 more moves the Dodgers can make after landing Yoshinobu Yamamoto
1. The Dodgers can fix their biggest lineup weakness by signing Teoscar Hernandez
With the addition of Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers lineup looks unfair. To start, they have the best trio in Mookie Betts, Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman. Behind those three there are all-stars Will Smith and Max Muncy. The top five is just absurdly good.
As the lineup gets deeper the Dodgers still have some good players like James Outman, Gavin Lux, and Jason Heyward, but their left field situation could use some work.
Chris Taylor, a player who was once a really valuable contributor for Los Angeles, has struggled in each of the last two seasons. He was better this past season than he was in 2022, but he still struck out an obscene amount and remains incredibly streaky. The fact that he was merely average despite having a .327 BAbip also suggests the Dodgers can do better.
The outfield market is incredibly weak, especially with guys like Jung Hoo Lee and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. off the board. Cody Bellinger is there, but it's unlikely the Dodgers would consider going that route after parting with him last offseason. The next-best option out there is Teoscar Hernandez who would be a nice fit in the sixth or seventh spot of this Dodgers order.
Hernandez is coming off a bit of a down year with the Mariners but still hit 26 home runs with 93 RBI. He's hit at least 22 home runs in each of the last five full seasons excluding the short season, and despite his deficiencies, is still a really solid player.
The Dodgers don't need to sign Hernandez, but he'd make their team just that much better as an obvious upgrade over Chris Taylor. For a team that's all-in, this would be another all-in kind of move.