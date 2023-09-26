MLB Rumors: 3 moves the Cardinals can make to end Nolan Arenado drama
By Curt Bishop
The trade deadline passed almost two months ago. Teams have already put the finishing touches on their rosters for the year. But just a few days prior to the trade deadline, rumors began to circulate about a potential trade between the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The rumors were ultimately put to rest, as Nolan Arenado was not traded. And it remains unlikely that the Cardinals will trade him. However, he wanted to be traded from the Rockies back in 2020 after they refused to build a contending team around him. Something similar took place this last offseason, when the Cardinals only signed Willson Contreras and didn't add any pitching, despite John Mozeliak seemingly convincing him that they would.
Arenado ultimately opted in for the remainder of his contract. The Cards have a solid nucleus in place that features Arenado, Contreras, Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Brendan Donovan, Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar, and Nolan Gorman, which should help them bounce back into contention in 2024, so long as they add pitching to their roster.
MLB Rumors: 3 solutions for Cardinals, Nolan Arenado
Pitching remains the top priority for the 11-time World Series champions. Their rotation and bullpen both faltered this season, and as a result, a 10-24 start took them out of contention right from the beginning.
Still, they need to fulfill their promise and do what the Rockies failed to do, which is to build a contending roster around the perennial MVP candidate.
The Cardinals could trade him to the Dodgers for pitching
This is highly unlikely, given that Arenado has repeatedly stated that he wants to be in St. Louis and win with the Cardinals. However, that doesn't mean that it's completely off the table.
Back in July, the Cardinals and Dodgers had discussed a trade involving Arenado, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. That trade obviously didn't happen, but the rumors could still hold some weight. According to John Denton, who covers the Cardinals for MLB.com, Arenado previously expressed frustration with the team's front office, as well as the desire to not play on a rebuilding team.
The Cardinals are already eliminated, but if Arenado's frustration boils over, they could revisit the idea of a potential trade with the Dodgers. Any trade involving Arenado would get the Cards a massive haul in return, and they could potentially add some key young pitchers in such a deal.
Pitchers such as Emmet Sheehan, Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot, or even Gavin Stone could be had in a potential trade. While this remains unlikely, the Cardinals already have a strong offense and could place Nolan Gorman, Tommy Edman, Jordan Walker, or even Brendan Donovan at third base if a trade happens. Their pitching staff remains unbalanced, and that is the key weakness that will need to be addressed this coming offseason.
Arenado could ultimately decide to waive his no-trade clause for a deal to the Dodgers if he remains frustrated with the way things have gone in St. Louis this season. But the Cards hope to contend next season, which makes this the least likely option.