MLB Rumors: 3 moves Dodgers must make to fortify rotation around Shohei Ohtani
With Shohei Ohtani officially signed, the Dodgers must now turn their attention to improving their starting rotation.
2. The Dodgers can pull off a Dylan Cease blockbuster trade
The trade market has several starters who can make a big difference in any rotation. Guys like Tyler Glasnow, Shane Bieber, and maybe even Corbin Burnes are available, but Dylan Cease makes the most sense with his additional year of team control. Instead of trading for a rental, the Dodgers would be trading for two years of the White Sox ace. That'd result in them trading more in terms of assets, but it'd be worth their while.
Cease is coming off a bit of a down year with the White Sox, but is just a year removed from finishing as the AL Cy Young runner-up in 2022. He's one of the premier strikeout artists in the game, and pairing him with pitching coach Mark Prior could help him improve his command which can be iffy at times.
Another thing that makes Cease so appealing is his durability. This Dodgers team was bitten hard by the injury bug in 2023, perhaps harder than any other team in the majors. With so many question marks in their rotation, having a guy they know can take the ball every fifth day would be huge. Cease has made at least 32 starts in each of the last three seasons and has thrown enough innings to qualify for the ERA title each year (162 IP+).
It won't come cheap, but the Dodgers have a loaded farm system. Trading some prospects to get a pitcher who can help them win in the immediate future is a no-brainer.