MLB Rumors: 3 moves Dodgers must make to fortify rotation around Shohei Ohtani
With Shohei Ohtani officially signed, the Dodgers must now turn their attention to improving their starting rotation.
1. The Dodgers can steal the NL Cy Young award winner, Blake Snell, from their division rivals
Blake Snell's name has not been an extremely popular one on the free agent market this offseason which is a bit surprising because of the season he just had. Snell took home his second Cy Young award after posting a league-leading 2.25 ERA in 32 starts and 180 innings pitched.
Walks were a major issue for Snell, but he allowed just 5.8 H/9. Opponents hit .181 against him all season! He's bound for some regression, but Snell remains an elite strikeout arm and when healthy, is a bonafide frontline starter. The Dodgers can't ask for much more than that.
Snell has made 30+ starts just twice in his eight-year career. He took home the Cy Young award both times. The talent is there, the only question is if he's going to take the ball. Durability concerns are less than ideal for this Dodgers team with so many of them already, but again, this is them banking on talent. Snell is arguably the best proven arm remaining on the market.
At 31 years old Snell can sign a five or six-year deal to spurn the Padres and be relied upon as a frontline starter for most of the contract. He shouldn't be their top choice, but if they fail to land Yamamoto, a pivot to Snell shouldn't be out of the question.