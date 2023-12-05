MLB Rumors: 3 pitchers Red Sox could ‘aggressively’ trade top prospects to land
If the Boston Red Sox truly plan on improving their rotation, they should consider trading some of their high-end prospects to achieve that goal.
2) Red Sox could trade top prospects to land a pitcher with more team control, Dylan Cease
Dylan Cease has not been as consistently dominant as Burnes throughout his career, but we've seen his upside. The White Sox hurler finished second in the AL Cy Young balloting after posting a 2.20 ERA and fanning 227 hitters in his outstanding 2022 season.
While he had a bit of a down year this past season, his 3.72 FIP suggests that he was the victim of some rough luck. Considering how bad the White Sox were defensively this past season, it's not far-fetched to say that at all. Even with his down year, Cease led the league with 33 starts made, delivered. 177 innings, and fanned 214 hitters.
Cease might not be quite on Burnes' level, but what makes him possibly more intriguing is his extra year of control. While Burnes will be a free agent after the 2024 season, Cease has an extra year in which Boston would maintain control of him. This makes a deal far less risky, as they'd have two full seasons with him instead of one.
The extra year of control could mean Boston would be giving up a bit more, but Cease is the kind of pitcher you make that move for. At just 27 years old he has some of the best stuff in the game, and can really help transform this Red Sox rotation.