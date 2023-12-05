MLB Rumors: 3 pitchers Red Sox could ‘aggressively’ trade top prospects to land
If the Boston Red Sox truly plan on improving their rotation, they should consider trading some of their high-end prospects to achieve that goal.
3) Red Sox could trade top prospects to land a pitcher from a division rival, Tyler Glasnow
Tyler Glasnow feels like a player who will almost certainly be moved this offseason. He's set to make $25 million in 2024 and considering the fact that he's never even made 25 starts in a season before, it's hard to see Tampa Bay paying that.
Glasnow's injury risk is, of course, something the Red Sox should be concerned about. He set career highs with 21 starts and 120 innings pitched this past season. While it's nice that he was able to stay somewhat healthy, he still missed substantial time due to injury. He does practically every year.
His injury history will lessen his value, but his talent makes him a pitcher Boston would still have to be aggressive if they want to acquire. Especially from a division rival. He's the riskiest target on this list by far, but is still worthwhile, even as a one-year rental. Glasnow's upside simply cannot be ignored.
Glasnow had a 3.53 ERA this past season and struck out 162 batters compared to just 37 walks. He had a 2.91 FIP and a 1.083 WHIP. That WHIP was just a tick below Burnes' who led the NL with his mark. He truly is an ace when healthy. While he'll most certainly miss some time, it's all about him being healthy at the right time. With where his upside is, again, it's a risk worth taking.