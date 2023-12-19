MLB Rumors: 3 prospects Braves should avoid trading for Dylan Cease
The Atlanta Braves are among the frontrunners for Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease, but they can't afford to trade the entire farm system.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles are reportedly favorites to trade for Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease. While Cease is expected to be traded at some point this offseason, the White Sox are in no rush, especially while Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is still on the free-agent market.
Once Yamamoto goes, the floodgates should open, with Chicago potentially getting even more suitors for Cease as well. Even coming off a down season by his standards, Cease is just a year removed from finishing as the AL Cy Young runner-up. He has electric stuff and a video game pitch arsenal. There are few weaknesses to his game.
Cease's contract makes him an even more attractive trade target for contenders. He has two years remaining on his relatively affordable contract. It would seem the Braves have a slight advantage in possible contract extension talks as Cease is from the Peach State originally.
Just a few days ago, I listed several players I thought the Braves would have to deal in any Cease trade, including Vaughn Grissom, Bryce Elder and A.J. Smith-Shawver. All three are young players with MLB experience, and Smith-Shawver is the Braves top prospect. Elder made the NL All-Star team last season, but faded down the stretch.
That should give Atlanta fans an idea of the White Sox's asking price at the moment. It's sky high. Nonetheless, Alex Anthopoulos cannot trade the entire farm. Here are three prospects Chicago may ask for that the Braves cannot afford to part with.
3. Believe it or not, Braves shouldn't trade Darius Vines for a few reasons
Darius Vines is 25 years old and the No. 9 Braves prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Vines made his MLB debut last season in Atlanta, and served as one of the best stories of their regular season, as his mother was brought to tears.
Vines is valuable for a few reasons. First, Anthopoulos has traded much of Atlanta's organizational pitching depth this offseason. Michael Soroka is gone. Kyle Wright is gone. In any trade for Cease, the Braves will have to forfiet even more starting pitching.
While Vines shouldn't start in the Opening Day rotation for Atlanta, he is a depth option the Braves can call upon in-season if one of their regular starting pitchers is hurt. As he proved last season, he's dependable either as a long reliever or back-of-the-rotation starter.