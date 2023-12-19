MLB Rumors: 3 prospects Braves should avoid trading for Dylan Cease
The Atlanta Braves are among the frontrunners for Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease, but they can't afford to trade the entire farm system.
By Mark Powell
1. Hurston Waldrep is flying through the Braves system and shouldn't be traded
Along with Smith-Shawver, it would be no surprise if the White Sox insist on including Hurston Waldrep in a trade for Cease. This time, though, the Braves should not accept.
Waldrep was drafted in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He's an immense talent and a player who has already made appearances in Gwinnett, the Braves Triple-A club. Such a thing is unheard of for Atlanta, an organization which typically plays it safe with their pitching prospects, especially the year after they are drafted. Yet, Waldrep make it nearly impossible to keep him at the lower levels of the minors.
In eight starts across all levels, Waldrep had a 1.53 ERA and 41 strikeouts in just 29 innings pitched. Waldrep can be a strikeout pitcher atop the Braves rotation with Spencer Strider and Co. if they give him time to develop. He has a legit three-pitch mix, including a fastball which tops out around 99 MPH, and a dominant split-change and a slider to boot.
To acquire Cease, the Braves will be asked to trade one of Waldrep or Smith-Shawver. Both are solid prospects, but Waldrep's potential is through the roof.