MLB Rumors: 3 prospects the Braves could trade for Dylan Cease
The Chicago White Sox asking price for Dylan Cease is said to be high. If the Atlanta Braves want to acquire him, there is a route to do so.
By Mark Powell
2. Braves should offer Bryce Elder in any trade package for Dylan Cease
It's not often a team can offer a young All-Star in exchange for a player like Cease. Bryce Elder struggled towards the end of last season, but he did make the NL All-Star team in 2023. Trading Elder when his value is at its highest makes sense for Anthopoulos, especially if the Braves doubt his ability to replicate his 2023 campaign.
For now, though, Elder is slotted as the No. 4 starting pitcher in the Atlanta rotation behind Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Charlie Morton. Having Elder, a young pitcher on the rise, as a bottom of the rotation starting pitcher speaks to the embarrassment of riches the Braves have to play with here. Despite their lackluster farm system, Atlanta could offer up a 24-year-old Elder as the centerpiece of any deal along with Grissom.
Elder's velocity dropped late in the regular season, and he struggled in the playoffs against the Philadelphia Phillies. He was part of the problem in the Braves second-straight postseason collapse. Acquiring Cease would eliminate that problem entirely, and give Atlanta a backup plan in case they are unable to extend Max Fried.