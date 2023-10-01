MLB Rumors: 3 replacements for Buck Showalter as Mets' manager
The Mets and Buck Showalter are going their separate ways. Now, the burning question is: Who will be the next manager for the Mets? These three options hold strong promise to lead the Mets to future success.
No. 2 Replacement for Showalter as Mets Manager: Carlos Beltrán
In 2019, Carlos Beltrán signed a three-year contract to become the next manager for the New York Mets, replacing then-manager Mickey Callaway. The contract included a club option for a fourth season, but sadly he was never able to coach as manager because when the start of the year 2020 began, he and the Mets decided to part ways due to him being caught up in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.
Beltrán had originally decided to become the next manager for the Mets, and with years gone from the Astros' scandal, plenty have forgiven him. So, this could be the best chance for him to get a shot as a manager now, with less pressure on the Mets to discipline him.
He is set to take over as in 2022 he joined the Yankees' "YES network" as a game analyst before leaving in early 2023 and joining the Mets front office.
As part of the Mets front office, it seems likely they could try to turn him into the next Mets' skipper. But instead of firing him again, they could give him a shot.
Beltrán will be a Hall of Fame player soon as a nine-time All-Star who won three Gold Gloves, two Silver Sluggers, Rookie of the Year, and the 2017 World Series with the Astros. His career was filled with success, and his coaching career could be too, as he has the ability to lead a team into the future. Hopefully, that will be with the Mets, but his lack of experience is very hard to overlook.