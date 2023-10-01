MLB Rumors: 3 replacements for Buck Showalter as Mets' manager
The Mets and Buck Showalter are going their separate ways. Now, the burning question is: Who will be the next manager for the Mets? These three options hold strong promise to lead the Mets to future success.
No. 1 Replacement for Showalter as Mets Manager: Craig Counsell
Craig Counsell has been rumored to become the Mets' next manager. Currently the Manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, he is set to become a free agent past this season, and joining the Mets could be the best thing for him.
One perk to joining the Mets is the almost unlimited amount of talent and payroll, which can get the best players a huge pay raise and pretty much everything you need to win games as long as you are a good coach.
Counsell joined the Brewers in 2015 and has turned the franchise into a contender. Before him, they were failing to make the postseason with Ron Roenicke. But since joining the Brewers, Counsell has helped turn them around into a division-winning team. They were never a dominant team before his tenure.
Under Counsell, the Brewers made the postseason four years in a row between 2018 and 2021. They barely missed the postseason in 2022. But in the franchise's history, they never went in four consecutive seasons before, and with his 2023 postseason clinching, he will now take the Brewers to the postseason for his fifth time, when prior they've only gone four times before.
Counsell will struggle in his first few seasons in New York, but overall, it will lead to more opportunities for him and will be better than sticking with the Brewers. However, many still question if he will leave the Brewers after this 2023 postseason run, in which they might be able to win it all for the first time in his career.
He is a talented coach, but still hasn't proved himself as one of the best as he hasn't won any awards or taken the Brewers into a deep playoff run. But the Mets could use a coach like him.