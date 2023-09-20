MLB Rumors: 3 teams that may pass on Shohei Ohtani after latest injury news
After recent news about Shohei Ohtani and his recovery timeline, many teams might not try to pursue him this offseason, or at least not as aggressively as before.
Teams that may pass on Shohei Ohtani: Los Angeles Angels
Finally, it seems likely the Los Angeles Angels want to rebuild instead of spending big money on players. They currently have a bad contract they have to deal with in regards to Anthony Rendon, who they owe $38 million per year for the next three seasons.
The Angels also have been starting to consider a Mike Trout trade, something new in the possible forecast for the organization. It's a move that would send one of baseball's best to a likely contender, but one that would save LA substantial payroll and free them of dealing with recent injury issues.
With that consideration, though it seems unlikely they would be willing to spend money on Shohei Ohtani, who could demand a ton of money while also only wanting to play for a contender, which the Angels aren't in their current state.
In recent seasons, the Angels have realized that having one or two of the best players in baseball won't lead to making the playoffs. It seems likely they too, like many teams, would start to build within instead of spending massive sums on players who haven't worked out, as seen with how Albert Pujols and Rendon worked in addition to a number of others.