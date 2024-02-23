MLB Rumors: 3 teams already licking their chops over Juan Soto’s free agency
The New York Yankees look like an offensive behemoth with Juan Soto in the lineup, but is it more than a temporary alignment?
2. Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are always lurking in the shadows with a blank check. Dave Dombrowski has been one of the most aggressive general managers in baseball over the last few years, with the most recent example being Trea Turner's 11-year, $300 million contract. The Phillies are not afraid to commit full-stop to great talent. Soto absolutely fits the bill.
As it so happens, Soto would actually address a mild need in the outfield. Aside from Nick Castallanos, the Phillies' outfield doesn't have a ton of staying power. Johan Rojas is a brilliant defender, but the bat is a question mark. Brandon Marsh was excellent in the playoffs, but he is easily demoted — or traded elsewhere. Soto would step into the National League's most clutch lineup and deliver immediate results.
The age factor is notable, too. The Phillies offered the most money of any team to 25-year-old Yoshinobu Yamamoto. While Soto occupies a very different position, the idea of landing arguably baseball's top hitter at 26 years old should motivate the Philadelphia front office all the same. Even if it requires 12 or 13 years of guaranteed money, that is the type of plunge a committed contender takes.
That said, money runs out eventually. The Phillies also have to deal with Zack Wheeler's upcoming free agency, which could complicate the Soto situation. Wheeler will demand at least the $172 million Aaron Nola received, but probably more. The Phillies' pitching staff takes a huge hit without him planted at the top. On the other hand, Scott Boras has a better working relationship with the Phillies than most other MLB organizations. That could benefit Philadelphia, even if it's only a marginal boost.
Soto will want to contend. Few teams can guarantee a better shot at the World Series than Philadelphia. Back-to-back NLCS appearances is a compelling pitch. So is bringing Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and a spate of power hitters to your free agency meeting.