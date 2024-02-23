MLB Rumors: 3 teams already licking their chops over Juan Soto’s free agency
The New York Yankees look like an offensive behemoth with Juan Soto in the lineup, but is it more than a temporary alignment?
1. New York Mets
The New York Mets' primary goal — aside from generally contending for the World Series — should be to show up the Yankees at every opportunity. That's not actually true, of course, but New York's less glamorous franchise would surely love to watch the Yankees miss out on a coveted free agent. Especially if that free agent is taking the subway across town.
Steve Cohen remains the most financially robust owner in baseball. The Mets can comfortably top the MLB payroll with the snap of a finger. If Cohen believes the Mets have a chance to contend, he will operate accordingly on the monetary front. Soto absolutely elevates the Mets' chances. Pete Alonso is also a free agent, and also a Scott Boras client. That throws a wrench into the mere idea of pursuing Soto. But, if it's one or the other, the Mets should gladly take a knife to the heart and sign Soto.
It would suck to watch Alonso leave. He's beloved in that town, but at the end of the day, it's a business. Soto moves the needle more. He's less mistake-prone at the plate, and most importantly, he's younger. The Mets extend their competitive window with Soto planted next to Francisco Lindor in the middle of their lineup.
The Mets, despite their endless supply of cash, are currently operating at a major talent disadvantage in their own division. The Braves and Phillies are miles ahead. That cannot continue. David Stearns is no doubt eager to leave his impression on the roster. It has been a quiet offseason for the Mets, but fans with forgive a mediocre 2024 if it sets the Mets up for a major leap forward in 2025.
Soto wouldn't have to change houses. He can stay in New York, while earning life-changing money for a franchise that will place him squarely on a pedestal. It's a distinct possibility, especially if the Yankees show even the slightest hint of reluctance to meet Soto's inevitable $400 million-plus asking price.