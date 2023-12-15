MLB Rumors: 3 teams that dodged a bullet on Tyler Glasnow overpay
The Dodgers always made sense as a Tyler Glasnow landing spot, but other teams that were rumored to be interested didn't make as much sense and should be thankful he's in Los Angeles.
2) The Angels being linked to Tyler Glasnow never made sense
The Los Angeles Angels were another team linked to Glasnow, and they made even less sense than the Braves. The Angels are a team in no-man's land. They have an owner who refuses to rebuild, yet also refuses to spend like a big market team. Most big market owners aren't afraid of the luxury tax. Moreno has crossed it twice in his tenure as Angels owner, and one of those times he crawled back under it thanks to some fancy waiver maneuverings by the Angels this past season.
The Angels desperately need rotation help, but are not a Tyler Glasnow away from winning anything. Even if Glasnow made 32 starts and won a Cy Young the Angels still would be a sub-.500 team after losing Shohei Ohtani. Acquiring Glasnow, a player who was a rental, would've made no sense for an Angels team nowhere near contention.
Glasnow on an extension is just as frightening for an Angels team that has been annihilated by injuries in recent years. Yes, the Dodgers have too, but they've got one thing the Angels don't. Depth. Lots of it. The reason the Angels fell apart most years when they had Ohtani was because of their lack of depth. The Dodgers can survive a Glasnow IL stint while the Angels simply could not.
A healthy Glasnow fits perfectly as the ace this rotation desperately needs. Unfortunately, the Angels don't have the assets or team around him necessary to warrant the risk involved with acquiring him.