MLB Rumors: 3 teams that dodged a bullet on Tyler Glasnow overpay
The Dodgers always made sense as a Tyler Glasnow landing spot, but other teams that were rumored to be interested didn't make as much sense and should be thankful he's in Los Angeles.
1) The last thing the Reds needed was to take a risk on Tyler Glasnow
The Cincinnati Reds are yet another team in desperate need of starting pitching and were another team connected to the former Rays hurler. Their lineup is full of young future stars and even their rotation has some nice pieces, but Cincinnati lacks the frontline starter to really get them over the top.
Tyler Glasnow would've been a great fit there, if they could rely on him to stay healthy. Another issue other than his durability was the contract he was on. Glasnow was owed $25 million before hitting free agency at the end of the season. He has inked an extension with the Dodgers, but there's almost no way Cincinnati gives him that kind of deal.
The Reds are a team that should be in contention for a while thanks to all of their young talent, and trading for a one-year rental makes absolutely no sense, especially one as oft-injured as Glasnow.
Cincinnati has the prospect capital necessary to pull off a deal for a player like Dylan Cease who has multiple years of team control. They can also see if the price goes down for a player like Marcus Stroman who was just an all-star in 2023.
The last thing the Reds need to do is shorten their window by trading for a rental, especially one they cannot rely on to take the ball every fifth day.