MLB Rumors: 3 teams that should take an easy flier on J.D. Davis via waivers
The San Francisco Giants placed infielder J.D. Davis on waivers on Saturday as first reported by FanSided MLB insider J.D. Davis. Here are three teams that need to add him now.
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 MLB season is a matter of weeks away from getting underway. With that, all 30 MLB teams are looking to dwindle down their rosters in spring training to come up with the perfect combination of hitters, fielders, and pitchers before Opening Day.
During Spring Training, the San Francisco Giants capitalized on there being plenty of top-tier free agents remaining this late into the offseason. This month, the Giants signed former Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman to a three-year, $54 million contract. With that, the Giants bolstered their infield, looking to make it back to the postseason after narrowly missing out on a berth last year. But with the addition of Chapman, that meant someone's spot on the roster would be in danger.
On Saturday, FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray reported that the Giants have placed infielder J.D. Davis on waivers. Murray noted that Davis was a candidate to be moved after the Chapman signing, and that a waiver claim could be possible.
Last season, Davis recorded a .248 batting average, a .325 on-base percentage, a .413 slugging percentage, 18 home runs, 61 runs, 69 RBI, and 119 hits in 480 at-bats.
Davis is a veteran option that teams will crave to add this late into spring training. Not to mention, Davis has the versatility to play in the infield and outfield. Let's just say it won't take long for Davis to find a new home.
Here are three teams that should take a chance on Davis via waivers.
3. Toronto Blue Jays need to add J.D. Davis after losing Matt Chapman
Let's start off with a team that has a need in the infield due to the actions of the Giants. That team is the Toronto Blue Jays.
For the past two seasons, Chapman was the third baseman for the Blue Jays after acquiring him during the Oakland Athletic's fire sale. Chapman proved to be a quality bat, but a much better defender, as evidenced by his Gold Glove win in 2023.
This offseason, the Blue Jays did prepared for Chapman's potential departure. The Bleu Jays signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa away from the New York Yankees, where he can fill in a variety of different positions in the infield. Justin Turner, who played third base for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is primarily Toronto's designated hitter. There is also Eduardo Escobar, who is the backup third baseman behind Kiner-Falefa.
The Blue Jays have options, but they are not exactly set-in-stone solutions. It wouldn't hurt for the team to bring in Davis as another infield option that can come off the bench. The New York Post's Jon Heyman lists the Blue Jays as a potential suitor for Davis.