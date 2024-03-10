MLB Rumors: 3 teams that should take an easy flier on J.D. Davis via waivers
The San Francisco Giants placed infielder J.D. Davis on waivers on Saturday as first reported by FanSided MLB insider J.D. Davis. Here are three teams that need to add him now.
By Scott Rogust
2. Could the New York Mets reunite with former player J.D. Davis?
Who doesn't love a reunion? After beginning his career with the Houston Astros, Davis spent the bulk of his career with the New York Mets.
In his four years with the Mets, Davis recorded a .278 batting average, a .364 on-base percentage, a .451 slugging percentage, 37 home runs, 120 RBI, 135 runs, and 267 hits in 960 at-bats (335 games). But during the 2022 season, where the Mets were making a push to win the NL East, traded Davis to the San Francisco Giants for Darin Ruf.
This is a new regime for the Mets. David Stearns is the team's president of baseball operations and Carlos Mendoza is the manager. This Mets team did make a run for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but other than that haven't been in the market for top-tier free agents, which was a sharp turn from the offseason the year prior when they signed Justin Verlander and David Robertson. The team prioritized bolstering their farm system at last year's trade deadline, but brought in some players on affordable contracts in hopes of competing.
When looking at the Mets' depth chart at third base, they have Brett Baty as the starter, with Mark Vientos as a backup. At first base, Pete Alonso obviously leads the way, with Viento as the backup option there as well. Speaking of Vientos, he is slotted in as the starting designated hitter. There is room for Davis on the roster, whether it's as designated hitter or as a backup option behind either Baty or Alonso.
A reunion would make sense between Davis and the Mets.