MLB Rumors: 3 teams that should take an easy flier on J.D. Davis via waivers
The San Francisco Giants placed infielder J.D. Davis on waivers on Saturday as first reported by FanSided MLB insider J.D. Davis. Here are three teams that need to add him now.
By Scott Rogust
1. The Yankees need another infielder after Oswaldo Peraza injury
The New York Yankees had their most eventful offseason in quite some time. After missing the postseason for the first time since 2016, the Yankees acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres, signed former Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, and traded for Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo. Their outlook looks much brighter as opposed to how miserable the Yankees fanbase was after the first two months of the 2023 campaign, especially if Aaron Judge is able to stay healthy and pay as usual, Gerrit Coles builds off his Cy Young-winning season, and Anthony Volpe is more comfortable at shortstop and in the batter's box.
On Saturday, the Yankees' infield depth took a massive hit heading into Opening Day.
Manager Aaron Boone revealed that Oswaldo Peraza, one of the Yankees prized young infielders. was diagnosed with a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder. Due to this, Peraza will be shut down for the next six-to-eight weeks. Over a week ago, Boone believed that Peraza, who was dealing with "pinching" in his shoulder, was only dealing with a minor injury.
With Peraza out for upwards of two months, the Yankees' depth in the infield has taken quite a substantial hit. Peraza is listed on the team's depth chart as the primary backup to Volpe at shortstop and D.J. LeMahieu at third base.
Peraza was one of the Yankees' top prospects, and was expected to be named the starting shortstop heading into spring training ahead of the 2023 season. However, Volpe shined that spring and won the job. With that, Peraza didn't get much playing time in 2023, used primarily as a bench option.
Through 52 games (171 at-bats), Peraza recorded a .191 batting average, .267 on-base percentage, a .272 slugging percentage, two home runs, 14 RBI, 15 runs, 33 hits, 50 strikeouts, and 13 walks.
Bringing in Davis would immediately fill a need as the primary backup at both third base and shortstop. This is a Yankees team that has let it be known that they have to win this upcoming season, and have a World Series win as their goal in 2024.
While this would be an ideal option for the Yankees, they will have to bank on Davis falling to them on the waiver wire.