MLB Rumors: 3 teams who can’t miss on Jordan Montgomery in drying-up market
Jordan Montgomery is one of the top starting pitchers available in free agency. Here are three teams that can't miss out on the left-hander.
By Scott Rogust
MLB free agency hasn't been as active as it has been in years past. The market was at a standstill with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the open market, who both ended up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With two of the top starting pitchers off the board (although Ohtani won't pitch in 2024), that opened the door for teams to land one of the top arms available. Still, there was not much movement, considering some of the top starters are still on the open market. One of them is Jordan Montgomery.
The former New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher really increased his stock in MLB with how well he pitched with the Texas Rangers this past season. A trade deadline acquisition, Montgomery was one of Texas' top starters in the rotation and played the role of hero in the postseason. In six appearances (five starts), Montgomery recorded a 2.90 ERA, a 3-1 win-loss record, 17 strikeouts, and five walks in 31.0 innings pitched in the Rangers' run to a World Series title.
Montgomery would be a good addition to any team's rotation entering 2024 and beyond. Sure, he is looking to earn a contract larger than the seven-year, $172 million deal that the Philadelphia Phillies gave Aaron Nola (per Joel Sherman of the New York Post), but he has proven to be worth the ask. Here are three teams that absolutely need to sign Montgomery.
3. Texas Rangers need to retain Jordan Montgomery
Let's start with the Rangers, the team that took a chance on Montgomery this past season and watched the pitcher help them win their first World Series title. If the team plans to repeat as World Series champions, they will need all the help they can get.
During his 11 regular-season starts with the Rangers, Montgomery recorded a 2.79 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, a 4-2 win-loss record, 58 strikeouts, and 18 walks in 67.2 innings pitched.
The Rangers will need to bolster up their rotation, especially for the start of the season. Jacob deGrom, Texas' huge free agent acquistion last winter, will still be recovering from Tommy John surgery for the start of the 2024 campaign. Not to mention, Max Scherzer is expected to be back by June or July after undergoing herniated disc surgery this winter. So, the Rangers will need their starting pitching to hold up for their returns.
There is no better person to do that than Montgomery. Come on, it's a season of high expectations for the Rangers, after all.