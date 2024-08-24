3 top prospects we want to see in the majors in 2024 after Dylan Crews call-up
The top prospects in baseball are all getting their call-ups to the big leagues. We have seen Paul Skenes, James Wood, Jackson Holliday, Junior Caminero and now Dylan Crews all receive their call-up to the bigs.
With these top prospects all being called up, there are still some extremely talented youngsters waiting in the wings for their opportunity to make their presence known at the big league level. Some could help playoff pushes and others could get some big league experience before next season.
Either way, these three top 100 prospects should all be in the big leagues sooner rather than later.
3. RHP Rhett Lowder, Cincinnati Reds
Now, there's a ton to unpack about Rhett Lowder. First, let's introduce the young right handed pitcher.
He was drafted out of Wake Forest last season in the first round. He's known for his excellent command and some superb offspeed offerings. He's a polished arm that comes with a high ceiling and a high floor.
Now, calling him up right now may seem a bit too soon. He's only been in the minor leagues for a year now and he began the season in High-A. Lowder has only made one start above Double-A, so why would Cincinnati want to bring him up so quickly?
The first thing to notice is the gaping holes in the Cincinnati starting rotation. They are missing multiple starters, with Andrew Abbott and Hunter Greene both landing on the IL recently. Nick Lodolo has struggled with a finger blister for weeks as well. Cincinnati needs a starte, bad.
And Lowder has just been incredible over his last seven starts. In that time span, he's thrown 40 innings, allowed 23 hits, four earned runs and struck out 36 hitters. Six of these starts were in Double-A and one has come at the Triple-A level. He's been incredibly dominant, and Cincinnati still has an outside, albeit very outside, chance at making a miraculous playoff push.
2. OF Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox made the decision to call their top three prospects, Marcelo Mayer, Kyle Teel and Roman Anthony up to Triple-A at the same time. Out of the three of them, it's Anthony, a top 20 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, who looks the most prepared for the big leagues.
Since being brought up to Triple-A, Anthony is slashing .341/.400/.561 with a great strikeout rate and some serious pop in 10 games (and he led off with a homer to start his 11th outing!). He's still just 20 years old, so his talent is incredibly raw, but he could absolutely help the current Boston team make the playoff push that they're really looking for.
He provides a solid glove with a good arm and solid speed on the bases. He's not really a liability anywhere, with the true potential to be a five-tool prospect with the right development.
Boston's lineup has been great this year. They have the talent to be successful, but Anthony would just provide them another boost by giving them another power bat in their lineup.
If Boston can't find a spot in the lineup for him, then it would make sense to leave him in Triple-A. But with the way he's swinging it, it's hard to not find a spot for him right now.
1. OF Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees
The last player on this list is by far the most obvious. It's Jasson Dominguez, the potential superstar who has been recovering from Tommy John surgery in the Yankees organization.
Dominguez is a centerpiece of the future of the Yankees' organization. He would likely have been in the lineup over Alex Verdugo and Trent Grisham for the entire season had he not suffered the torn UCL.
Now, as he's made his return from the injury, he sits in Triple-A as the Yankees make him a victim of service time manipulation, waiting to call him up until September when they would retain an extra year of team control on his contract.
The Yankees should and they absolutely will be calling Dominguez up for good before the season's end.
He's going to play a crucial part in their push for the AL East title as well as the AL pennant and the World Series. New York has been dreaming of an outfield that consists of Dominguez, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto ever since they acquired Soto.
Now, we're down to a few weeks before Dominguez receives the call. As he waits, he's slashing .308/.362/.458 in Triple-A on the year, showing how truly special he's going to be when he gets consistent big-league at-bats.