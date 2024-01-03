MLB Rumors: 3 way-too-early favorites for Japanese ace Roki Sasaki
The next big thing to come to MLB from Japan will be Japanese ace Roki Sasaki. Assuming he will be cleared to make the switch next offseason, here are three way-too-early favorites to land him.
By Dhendrix1
Boston Red Sox
Another club that will be desperate to bring some excitement and star power back to their franchise will be the Boston Red Sox. Fresh off their trade that sent Chris Sale out of town, Boston needs an ace on their starting rotation.
Before the start of the 2023 offseason the Red Sox were constantly linked with both Ohtani and Yamamoto and were listed by many baseball experts to sign at least one of the Japanese stars. They swung and missed on those opportunities.
Although they signed free agent Lucas Giolito, that won't be enough to put butts in the seats. That signing doesn't excite the fans. As the franchise continues to rebuild, they will be very active next off-season as well to put a winning team out in Fenway Park, while simultaneously bringing excitement back to Boston.
Signing a young phenom like Sasaki would improve their chances of doing so immensely. Much like the Mets a team with an opportunity to put pieces around Sasaki makes this an ideal destination for him as well.