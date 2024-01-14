MLB Rumors: 4 Braves players who could be traded before Opening Day
The Atlanta Braves have plenty of work to do before Opening Day, but the majority of their roster is set in stone. Still, several players remain trade bait late in the offseason.
By Mark Powell
2. Braves can trade top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver
Smith-Shawver is the Braves best prospect and arguably a lock to start the season in their rotation or bullpen. Smith-Shawver is the rare 21-year-old who can be trusted to contribute to a World Series-level roster. As MLB Pipeline notes, Smith-Shawver already has two electric out pitches in his fastball and slider. The next step in his development will be adding some secondary pitches he can count on:
"Smith-Shawver is big and projectable and already has an electric fastball-slider combination. His heater sits in the mid-90s and touches 98 mph, with a ton of run and life. His slider flashes plus at 88-92 mph and has the chance to be a special out pitch. There’s some feel for his changeup, but he hasn’t thrown it a ton, and it’s behind the other two pitches. He once had a curve but didn’t use it at all last year."
Smith-Shawver would be the essential prospect piece in any trade for Dylan Cease or Corbin Burnes, if the Braves were to make such a deal. However, Smith-Shawver has the potential to be that productive himself one day. It's a tough conundrum for Anthopoulos, who has time to wait given the state of the current rotation. Spencer Strider and Fried can hold it down and then some.