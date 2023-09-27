MLB Rumors: 4 St. Louis Cardinals who may not survive a disappointing 2024 season
The St. Louis Cardinals have endured a miserable season, so much so that some players might've put themselves on the hot seat in the 2024 season.
By Curt Bishop
3. Dylan Carlson
Dylan Carlson is another outfielder who may be down to his final strike. Like O'Neill, Carlson has shown moments of brilliance and provides elite defense in the outfield. He even has a little bit of power and speed.
However, he too, has struggled to hit on a consistent basis. He also has struggled to stay healthy.
Carlson battled through a wrist issue last season after a solid 2021 campaign. This year wasn't much different. He is out for the season as he recovers from ankle surgery, and is on the IL for the second time this season.
His numbers have been quite underwhelming as well. He hit only .219 and hit just five home runs while driving in 27 runs, stealing three bases, and posting a disappointing OPS mark of .651.
Carlson made his Major League debut in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and was even a Rookie of the Year candidate in 2021. But since then, he hasn't been himself, and like O'Neill, he'll have to prove himself in order to be a part of the team's plans for the future. His hitting and health are the two major question marks for the speedy outfielder entering 2024.
If he can return to his 2021 form, then the Cardinals will be in a favorable position if they assess their outfield and what it may look like going forward. He still will need to prove his worth, however.