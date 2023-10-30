MLB Rumors: 4 contenders that should make a run at Corbin Burnes trade
Corbin Burnes can change the outlook of any rotation. But these contenders should eye a trade for the Brewers ace this offseason.
1. The Atlanta Braves should make a run at Corbin Burnes
The Atlanta Braves just won 107 games and looked like a juggernaut all year before losing for a second consecutive season in the NLDS to their division rivals in Philadelphia. Atlanta looks poised to right that wrong next season, but all of a sudden, their starting rotation leaves a lot to be desired.
Spencer Strider is awesome. A clear ace. Max Fried is also a true ace, and is always a trustworthy arm for Brian Snitker to turn to. You have to look really hard to find who else will be in Atlanta's Opening Day rotation if things stay as is.
Bryce Elder would likely factor in, but he finished so poorly after an all-star first half. A.J. Smith-Shawver has tons of potential, but he wasn't anything special in his chances in the majors this past season. Who's the fifth starter? Michael Soroka?
Adding Burnes gives Atlanta a three-headed monster of Strider, Fried, and Burnes. Both Fried and Burnes entering free agency after the year isn't a great situation to be in, but the Braves need to be doing what they can to try and win right now with the core that they have. Atlanta has superstars up and down their lineup in their primes. It'd be a shame to waste it because they wouldn't take a risk in a trade for a guy like Corbin Burnes.