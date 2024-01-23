MLB Rumors: 4 high-end relievers the New York Mets could still sign
Looking to improve their bullpen for the 2024 season, the New York Mets should target some relief help. Find out how these pitchers can help the team reach the postseason in 2024.
By James Nolan
The New York Mets aren’t looking like a powerhouse team heading into 2024, but they do have a few strengths that could allow them to sneak into the Wild Card round. For that to occur, they need to add a few more arms to the bullpen. In 2023, their 4.45 ERA produced by the bullpen was the ninth-worst in MLB.
Superstar closer Edwin Diaz’s return should help the Mets in 2024, but they can’t rely on just him. They lost a few key arms in the past few seasons as well, and they lack trustworthy pitchers to hold the game down til Diaz steps in.
Andy Martino of SNY reported that New York will focus on building up the bullpen for the remainder of the offseason. The new president of baseball operations, David Stearns, can still add to what he claims to be a playoff-caliber team.
New York only has one relief pitcher on the roster who posted a sub-3.00 ERA in 2023, and that’s 35-year-old Brooks Raley. If reaching the postseason in 2024 is the goal, the Mets should consider adding not one but a few relievers. Stearns could still sign￼ these three arms this offseason to boost New York’s playoff chances next season:
4. New York Mets can sign Hector Neris
Hector Neris is coming off the best season of his ten-year MLB career. In 2023, the 34-year-old posted a 1.71 ERA across 71 games for the Houston Astros.
It was recently reported by SNY’s Andy Martino that the Mets have the former World Series champion on their radar.
Bringing in Neris to join the backend of the bullpen would be great for the Mets. Diaz is one of the most dominant closers in recent memory. He can’t do it all himself though, as he needs his rest. Neris could step give him days off, and be an elite setup man.
It was recently reported by MLB insider Héctor Gómez that the veteran reliever is looking to garner nearly $50 million over three years.
Stearns has kept quiet, making low-risk moves all offseason. If the Mets were to sign Neris coming off the season he had, then it would send shockwaves through the fanbase.