MLB Rumors: 4 high-end relievers the New York Mets could still sign
Looking to improve their bullpen for the 2024 season, the New York Mets should target some relief help. Find out how these pitchers can help the team reach the postseason in 2024.
By James Nolan
3. New York Mets can bring back David Robertson
In 2023, the Mets had planned for David Robertson to give the ball to Diaz. Unfortunately, the star closer suffered a knee injury before the season, which caused the 29-year-old to miss the entire 2023 season.
During Robertson’s tenure with New York, he posted a 2.05 ERA across 40 games. The 39-year-old didn’t do well in the second half of 2023 after getting traded to the Miami Marlins, but that shouldn’t scare away fans.
Across 15 MLB seasons, the veteran righty has an impressive 2.90 career ERA. He’s posted sub 3.00 ERAs during his stints with the Yankees and Mets. Robertson posted a 3.30 ERA in two seasons with the Phillies, and a 3.28 ERA in three seasons with the Chicago White Sox.
When the former World Series champion was with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, he posted a 4.50 ERA. It seems Robertson only struggles when he plays for Florida teams. Weird coincidence, but that’s just the way his numbers line up.
The place Robertson has thrived the most is New York. He was the Mets best reliever last season before getting traded, and he won a World Series ring with the Yankees.
It shouldn’t take much to sign the veteran reliever. Last offseason the Mets signed Robertson to a one-year deal worth roughly $6 million. New York can always trade him at the deadline for prospects if they’re out of the playoff race again.
Next season, the Mets cannot put all their faith in Diaz coming off such a significant injury. The Mets simply need to add more arms to the bullpen, and Robertson should certainly be on their radar.