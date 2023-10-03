MLB Rumors: 4 St. Louis Cardinals trade targets John Mozeliak can't afford to miss
The St. Louis Cardinals should go all-in for at least one of these four trade targets for front office executive John Mozeliak.
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals are in need of three starting pitchers following the conclusion of the 2023 season. This season was the Cards worst since 1990, as they finished 71-91 and in last place in the NL Central.
Needless to say, the offseason is going to be crucial for the Redbirds as they try to avoid another season like this. There will be a bevy of starters available on the free agent market for the Cards to choose from. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, they are already showing interest in Sonny Gray and Aaron Nola.
However, it's very likely that at least one of the starters they add will have to come via a trade. Options on the trade market are a little more scarce, but that doesn't mean that there aren't starters available.
In fact, there are some very good starting pitchers that could be had if the Cardinals are willing to meet the price. Granted, it will be a hefty price to pay, but the Cardinals are going to have to step out of their comfort zone if they are to improve their roster.