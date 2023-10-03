MLB Rumors: 4 St. Louis Cardinals trade targets John Mozeliak can't afford to miss
The St. Louis Cardinals should go all-in for at least one of these four trade targets for front office executive John Mozeliak.
By Curt Bishop
Braxton Garrett
The Cardinals and Miami Marlins have been trading partners in the past. The last deal they made didn't turn out so well for the Cardinals, as they surrendered Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen to get Marcell Ozuna.
However, the Marlins have plenty of pitching on their roster, and they also may be in need of some offensive help in the offseason. Braxton Garrett might be an interesting fit.
St. Louis could stand to clear out their outfield logjam. They have players such as Juan Yepez, Dylan Carlson, Alec Burleson, and Tyler O'Neill who are essentially blocked because of the logjam.
Garrett had a solid season with the Marlins in 2023, going 9-7 in 31 starts with a 3.66 ERA. He struck out 156 batters and averaged almost nine punchouts per nine innings during the regular season. Garrett may not be the ace that the Cards are looking for, but they can still find that ace in free agency. Garrett would be a solid middle-of-the-rotation piece for St. Louis.
Perhaps another trade could be in the works between the Cards and the Fish, one that could help both sides. Garrett will start Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Wednesday.