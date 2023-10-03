MLB Rumors: 4 St. Louis Cardinals trade targets John Mozeliak can't afford to miss
The St. Louis Cardinals should go all-in for at least one of these four trade targets for front office executive John Mozeliak.
By Curt Bishop
Bryce Miller
Prior to the trade deadline, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Cardinals were willing to listen to offers for their young position players if they could receive controllable starting pitching.
They did not get a deal done for a controllable starter, but Morosi mentioned that they had spoken with the Mariners, who had Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo. We'll discuss Miller first.
Miller, 25, averaged 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. He is also obviously still very young, which means he has a ton of upside. In 25 starts with the Mariners, Miller went 8-7 with a 4.32 ERA. The ERA might be a bit of a red flag, but he does bring strikeout stuff to a rotation that desperately needs it.
He has the potential to be a No. 2 or No. 3 starter, and if he reaches that potential, a trade for him would make sense. St. Louis will certainly still have to pay a hefty price in order to make this deal work, but fans can only hope they are re-evaluating things after a dreadful 2023 season which saw them record their first 90-loss season since 1990.