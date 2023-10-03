MLB Rumors: 4 St. Louis Cardinals trade targets John Mozeliak can't afford to miss
The St. Louis Cardinals should go all-in for at least one of these four trade targets for front office executive John Mozeliak.
By Curt Bishop
Bryan Woo
Now we'll discuss Woo and what he could bring to the table. He didn't get as much experience in the Major Leagues as Miller did, but he remains an intriguing option.
Woo has high upside as a 23-year-old starter who has a high strikeout rate. In 18 starts this season, he went 4-5 and posted a 4.21 ERA. He also averaged 9.5 punchouts and just 3.2 walks per nine innings.
Woo's strikeout numbers are certainly impressive, and adding him would bring some much-needed upside to a depleted St. Louis rotation. If not, he could still add to the depth within the Cardinals system, which was also quite depleted until they acquired Tekoah Roby, Sem Robberse, Adam Kloffenstein, and Drew Rom at the trade deadline.
More depth can't hurt, and some youth in the rotation would give St. Louis a very interesting look as they try to improve in 2024. The time has come for the Cardinals to be bold in both free agency and in trades. That is the only way they're going to truly improve and get themselves out of the mess that they created.
It all starts with the front office and ownership, who have a tall task ahead of them.