MLB Rumors: 4 teams ready to steal Corbin Burnes from the Orioles
After the Milwaukee Brewers shockingly sent ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, these four teams remain lurking in the shadows.
By Lior Lampert
3. Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have one of the thinnest pitching staffs in the MLB. After losing Marcus Stroman to the Yankees in free agency, the Cubs are turning to southpaw Justin Steele to spearhead their rotation.
Steele enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, earning his first All-Star selection, but he hasn’t operated as an ace yet.
While he can certainly continue improving as he enters his age-28 campaign, the potential acquisition of Burnes would help alleviate the possibility of the Cubs putting too much responsibility on Steele’s plate too soon.
Moreover, Burnes has an opportunity to reunite with Craig Counsell, his former manager when he was with the Brewers who is now with the Cubs after agreeing to a five-year contract this offseason. Under the tutelage of Counsell, he blossomed into one of the MLB’s starting pitchers, making this a logical fit for both sides.
In 2023, the Cubs ranked near the middle of the pack in team ERA (4.08) and strikeouts per nine innings pitched (8.63). Burnes, who led the majors in ERA in 2021 and has struck out at least 200 batters in the past three seasons, would address both of those concerns.
Counsell could have Burnes on speed dial if things don’t work out with the Orioles.