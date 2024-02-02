MLB Rumors: 4 teams ready to steal Corbin Burnes from the Orioles
After the Milwaukee Brewers shockingly sent ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, these four teams remain lurking in the shadows.
By Lior Lampert
2. Los Angeles Dodgers
After going on a billion-dollar spending spree this offseason to sign two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Los Angeles Dodgers may not be done shopping.
Burnes would potentially slide in as the fourth option in the Dodgers rotation, behind Ohtani, Yamamoto, and three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw – which would give Los Angeles the undisputed best pitching rotation in the MLB.
In addition to the Dodgers’ willingness to spend big every year, Burnes is a California native. Born in Bakersfield, CA, this would be a homecoming of sorts for Burnes, who also attended Saint Mary’s College of California.
The Dodgers offer Burnes a chance to return to his home state, compete for a World Series on a perennial contender, and earn a big payday.
Los Angeles has won 100-plus regular season games in five of the past seven seasons, yet they’ve come up short in the postseason each time. When they won the title in 2020, it was a reduced 60-game campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the Dodgers want to prove the 2020 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays wasn’t a fluke in a shortened season, they could give Burnes a lucrative contract to provide another ace in the rotation.