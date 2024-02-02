MLB Rumors: 4 teams ready to steal Corbin Burnes from the Orioles
After the Milwaukee Brewers shockingly sent ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, these four teams remain lurking in the shadows.
By Lior Lampert
1. San Francisco Giants
From one California connection to another, the San Francisco Giants will be sure to make their pitch to Burnes if he becomes available.
After winning 107 games and shockingly winning the NL West over the Dodgers in 2021, the Giants have failed to replicate the magic since, winning no more than 81 games the following two seasons and failing to reach the postseason.
The Giants had one of the more underwhelming starting rotations in the majors last season, with no starter having a win percentage above .500 (Sean Manaea had a 7-6 record but only started 10 games despite appearing in 37 contests)
Burnes would instantly slot in as San Francisco’s top starting pitcher, providing an instant spark to a team that ranked 22nd in strikeouts per nine innings (8.53) and hits allowed per nine innings (8.75).
Not to mention, the Giants lost two starters to the Oakland Athletics within one week: Alex Wood and the A’s agreed to a one-year pact, while Ross Stripling was sent to Oakland for outfielder Jonah Cox in a separate transaction.
With that said, the Giants could benefit greatly from acquiring a player of Burnes’ caliber who could pitch deep into games after losing out on two pitchers who accounted for roughly 200 innings pitched last season.