MLB Rumors: 4 teams that desperately need Matt Chapman with Bellinger signed
Cody Bellinger is officially sticking with the Chicago Cubs, which puts Matt Chapman's free agency on center stage.
3. Blue Jays should re-sign Matt Chapman and gear up for another run
It has been a pretty disappointing offseason for the Toronto Blue Jays, too. That's how it always is, no? A few teams experience great success and sign the flashy, big-name targets. The rest of the fanbases around the league feel bummed about it. There was a time when it felt like Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto were a possibility for the Blue Jays. In the end, Toronto landed... Justin Turner?
While Turner is excellent, the 39-year-old probably shouldn't be asked to defend third base on a full-time basis. The Blue Jays haven't really upgraded the offense as desired, so the next best step is to at least run it back. Keep the core group together, hope Chapman's average ticks back up in 2024, and try to mount another competitive season in the AL East.
Despite the uneasiness stemming from Toronto's early postseason exit, the Jays won 89 games last season. They're an excellent team. A ton of pressure has been placed on John Schneider to produce better results. And, if Chapman re-signs, the team has improved, at least marginally. Turner is no slouch at the plate, even if he's not the bonafide superstar the front office coveted. If the Jays' young pieces meaningfully progress — Bo Bichette, Vladdy Guerrero, heck, even Alek Manoah — then Toronto could eclipse 90 wins and fight for a spot atop the division.
The AL East is a murderers' row at this point. The Yankees added Soto and Alex Verdugo, the Orioles landed Burnes, and the Rays are still a tough out. Life will not be easy for the Blue Jays next season. While Chapman alone probably won't guarantee a deep postseason run, Toronto has run out of better options. It's time to bite the bullet, re-sign him, and wait until the 2025 offseason to make a more pronounced splash.