MLB Rumors: 4 teams that desperately need Matt Chapman with Bellinger signed
Cody Bellinger is officially sticking with the Chicago Cubs, which puts Matt Chapman's free agency on center stage.
1. Cubs can still sign Matt Chapman
We have reached the portion of the offseason where the Cubs' generally conservative fiscal approach becomes unavoidable. History tells us the Cubs probably won't venture into the tax range to re-sign Bellinger for $30 million annually and sign Matt Chapman to a long-term deal.
That said, the Cubs were the favorites to land Chapman once upon a time, and that was never portrayed as an explicit either/or scenario. It's clear the Cubs have at least considered the possibility of both Bellinger and Chapman in the lineup. Few aspiring contenders need the offensive boost as much as Chicago, and Chapman is the perfect Cubs star on paper.
Not only would Chapman reinforce the middle of Chicago's lineup, but he would join arguably the best defensive infield in the major leagues. Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner are both excellent gloves who, despite flaws, provide star-level equity at the plate. Chapman fits right in and cements Chicago's defense as a major advantage in virtually every matchup. It takes great offense to win at the highest level in baseball, but a truly airtight defense can absolutely level the playing field.
All the Cubs' offseason moves point toward a desire to contend. Counsell was handed the most expensive managerial contract in MLB history. The Cubs are stomaching $30 million annually with multiple opt-out options for Bellinger after one strong season. If not now, when? It's time for Chicago to gun for the World Series and try to create chaos in the National League. At the very least, the central division is wide open and ripe for the taking.