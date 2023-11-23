MLB rumors: 4 teams that satisfy both of Yamamoto's wish list items
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has, so far, two very specific items on his wish list for an MLB team. These four check off both.
By Josh Wilson
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox are not a top-five market in America, but do sit inside the top 10 as the eight largest television market just behind Atlanta and just ahead of Washington D.C.
Aside from market, there is obviously plenty to like about playing in Boston. A historic franchise with plenty of recent success, manager Alex Cora is widely viewed as one of the best managers in baseball, in line for the next massive contract as a free agent after this year.
In addition, the team just hired Craig Breslow as President of Baseball Operations. Breslow spent the last several years in the Cubs front office, and will surely be looking to make a big splash in his first offseason putting his mark on the franchise's future.
What better way than signing Yamamoto? Only Ohtani would be a more exciting signing.
Masataka Yoshida is under team control through the 2027 season, and could be a long-time teammate for Yamamoto in Boston.
Yoshida, an MLB rookie last season, played for the Orix with Yamamoto just before this and is fresh off of his own transition from the Nippon league to MLB.