MLB Rumors: 4 teams who should ‘patiently wait’ for Blake Snell
With Blake Snell nowhere near signing, these four teams should be waiting for his price to inevitably drop.
We've officially hit February, and Blake Snell doesn't look any closer to signing than he did when free agency began. It's absolutely astonishing that the reigning NL Cy Young winner seems to be generating no public interest on the open market, and with pitchers and catchers reporting in very short order, it sounds like a resolution is still far out.
On a live stream for Bleacher Report, Jon Heyman of the NY Post said that Blake Snell is 'waiting patiently' to sign, suggesting that it could still be a while. What's happening is pretty clear. Teams are waiting for Snell to blink, while Snell is hoping one team out there becomes desperate enough to blink themselves and meet his gaudy demands.
This is Snell's best chance to cash in. He's coming off his second Cy Young win in his career and is 31 years old. This is his chance to get a massive deal. Unfortunately, due to his shortcomings as a pitcher, it seems unlikely that any team is going to give him exactly what he seeks, no matter how badly Scott Boras might want them to. With that in mind, these four teams should continue to wait on Snell and pounce if/when he lowers his demands.
4. The New York Yankees should 'patiently wait' for Blake Snell
Heyman reported for the NY Post that the New York Yankees were willing to go "above Rodon" to sign Blake Snell, but instead landed on Marcus Stroman. Adding Stroman, especially on the value that they did, makes a whole lot of sense, but the Yankees really shouldn't be done.
They certainly appear better on paper than the 82-80 catastrophe from last season, but with the Orioles landing Corbin Burnes, it's hard to peg the Yanks as favorites in the AL East. Adding an arm like Snell certainly would do that.
It sounds like Snell would have to come down a ton price-wise for the Yankees to even consider it, but adding Snell to pair with AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation would certainly help ease concerns that come with the rest of their rotation with guys like Stroman, Rodon, Nestor Cortes Jr., and Clarke Schmidt.
Adding Snell to the rotation could make the Yankees not only favorites to win the division, but to win the AL Pennant. With Juan Soto only a guarantee for this season, New York should be pulling out all of the stops to field as formidable of a team as they can. With Jordan Montgomery unlikely to seriously consider a return to the Bronx, Blake Snell makes too much sense, especially if his price comes down.