MLB Rumors: 4 teams who should ‘patiently wait’ for Blake Snell
With Blake Snell nowhere near signing, these four teams should be waiting for his price to inevitably drop.
3. The Los Angeles Angels should 'patiently wait' for Blake Snell
It's anyone's best guess as to what the Los Angeles Angels are seriously up to. We've seen them linked to virtually every big-name this offseason, but all they've done is make bullpen additions and sign Aaron Hicks. Their biggest need other than the bullpen entering this offseason was their rotation and other than a minor Zach Plesac addition, they've done nothing to address it.
Adding Snell to a rotation consisting of some younger arms with promise like Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Griffin Canning can help make the Angels somewhat respectable, especially with an improved bullpen. No, they won't be as good as teams like the Astros, Rangers, or Mariners, but the gap would be tightened substantially.
The Angels desperately need an ace, and with one, if not the worst farm systems in the majors, it'll be virtually impossible for them to get one barring an impressive breakout from Detmers or Sandoval without spending money in free agency. If Snell's price falls, the Angels could snag him at a reasonable sum.
It wouldn't be as exciting for the rest of the league with the Angels being so far away from contention, but that doesn't mean that the Angels shouldn't seriously be considering this.