MLB Rumors: 4 teams who should ‘patiently wait’ for Blake Snell
With Blake Snell nowhere near signing, these four teams should be waiting for his price to inevitably drop.
2. The San Francisco Giants should 'patiently wait' for Blake Snell
The San Francisco Giants are another team that has been in on, but struck out on virtually every big-name free agent this offseason. They did manage to land Jung Hoo-Lee who should provide a boost to their outfield and signed Jordan Hicks as well, but they still feel far away from teams like the Dodgers, Diamondbacks, and maybe even the Padres as well.
When it comes to pitching, the Giants have a solid bullpen led by Camilo Doval, but their rotation feels less than stellar as there are tons of question marks after their ace Logan Webb. Alex Cobb and new acquisition Robbie Ray will begin the year on the IL, leaving guys like Kyle Harrison and the aforementioned Hicks to step into the front of their rotation behind Webb.
The fourth and fifth starters are less than proven as well, with Keaton Winn and Tristan Beck projected by FanGraphs to round out what looks like an underwhelming rotation. Adding Snell would change things drastically, and by the time their injured starters return, having a Webb, Snell, Cobb, Ray, and Harrison rotation with Hicks as depth would be very solid.
We know that the Giants have money to spend as they've pursued some of the game's best players in each of the last two years. Snell is one they can realistically land. Once his price comes down, the Giants will have no excuse to not be involved.