5 Marlins players who could be traded next during team fire sale
The Marlins fire sale is officially under way. Any of these five players could be next in line to get traded.
What a disastrous season this has been for the Miami Marlins. They entered the season with high hopes following a shocking postseason appearance in 2023, but at 9-25 entering play on Saturday, their season is already all but over. I mean, their own President of Baseball Operations said it's unlikely that they make the playoffs.
With the Marlins having next to no shot at making the postseason and having one of the worst farm systems in the league, a fire sale felt inevitable. It began on Friday with Luis Arraez getting dealt to the San Diego Padres. That feels like just the start.
There's a very good chance that many more trades are coming. Any of these five players can be traded next during Miami's fire sale.
5. Tim Anderson will be traded if any team wants him
The Marlins had as uneventful of an offseason as they could have, doing practically nothing to improve while losing key pieces like Jorge Soler and David Robertson. The most expensive player that they signed was Tim Anderson, who inked a one-year deal worth $5 million.
The signing made some sense for the Marlins. Anderson is a two-time All-Star and a former batting champion. He hit over .300 in four straight seasons from 2019-22 and has a Silver Slugger on his ledger as well.
The reason he was available for such a cheap deal was because of his major struggles in 2023. He hit just 1 home run and posted a 61 OPS+ in 123 games last season. The Marlins hoped he'd bounce back, but in 31 games this season he has a putrid .223/.266/.252 slash line. He does not have a home run and has just five RBI.
The Marlins have no real reason to keep him around if they're not going for it this season. He's 30 years old and is showing that his best days are behind him. If there's a team out there that believes in him, they should send him there.
4. Tanner Scott can be a valuable reliever for a contender down the stretch
Part of why the Marlins were able to squeak into the playoffs last season was their ability to win one-run games at an absurd rate. For a team to win as many one-run games as the Marlins did last season, they need shutdown innings from key relievers. Their best reliever last season was Tanner Scott, who eventually settled in as the team's closer.
Scott had struggled to find his footing as a MLB reliever but broke out in a big way last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 74 appearances and 78 innings of work. He struck out 104 batters compared to just 24 walks. He had a 1.77 ERA in 62 appearances after a rough April. He was unhittable down the stretch.
The Marlins bullpen has been a mess this season but Scott has still been getting results, posting a 2.77 ERA in 14 innings of work. His command has lacked, but he's done well limiting damage. This is his final year of team control, making him an easy trade candidate.
The Marlins are going nowhere this season, and Scott will be a free agent afterward. If an extension isn't coming, they need to trade him to get something out of him. There should be plenty of potential suitors if and when a Scott trade does take place.
3. Josh Bell might get moved again at the trade deadline
The trade that Kim Ng pulled off with the Cleveland Guardians at last year's trade deadline to acquire Josh Bell wound up working wonders for the 2023 Marlins. Bell struggled in Cleveland but picked his game up in a big way in a Marlins uniform and was right in the middle of things down the stretch.
Unfortunately, things haven't been the same in 2024 for Bell who has struggled mightily. He enters play on Saturday slashing .181/.273/.299 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 34 games. With Bell being a poor defender, he needs his bat to be good for him to be a valuable player. It simply has not been.
The 31-year-old is set to hit free agency at the end of the season and will almost certainly be moved if there is any interest. Based on how well he did when he entered a better situation last season, teams might show some interest in the switch-hitting slugger.
2. The Marlins can shock the MLB world by trading Jazz Chisholm Jr.
When asked about Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s future with the Marlins, Bendix said he didn't know if he'd be on Miami's roster at the end of the season. That feels pretty telling.
Unlike the first three players on this list, the Marlins don't have to trade Chisholm as he has team control, but this could be a good time to maximize his value. He has tons of potential thanks to his power-speed combo, but has yet to put together a strong full season at the MLB level.
So far this season the 26-year-old has struggled, slashing .230./.314/.385 with four home runs and 18 RBI. With little talent around him, it's hard to picture him suddenly breaking out. Trading him now could get the Marlins a good amount of value in return before Chisholm's value sinks any lower.
Is it likely? Probably not. But it sounds like Bendix will take calls that ask about Chisholm. He's under team control through the 2026 season, which can make him a valuable candidate around the league.
1. The Jesus Luzardo rumors will pick up steam after the Marlins traded Luis Arraez
The two Marlins players that were involved in trade rumors the most this offseason were Arraez and Jesus Luzardo. Arraez is gone, could Luzardo be next? It sure feels like it.
The southpaw emerged as one of the better young pitchers in the game last season, posting a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts and 178.2 innings of work. He ranked seventh in the National League with 208 strikeouts and was in the top 12 in innings pitched as well.
Unfortunately, this season hasn't gone to plan for Luzardo in the slightest. He posted a 6.58 ERA in his first five starts and 26 innings of this season and is now on the IL with elbow tightness. Fortunately, at least for now, he does not need Tommy John Surgery or any other major procedure.
Assuming Luzardo comes back healthy before the deadline, he'll be a prominent name in rumors. He's a budding ace and, like Chisholm, is under team control through 2026. He's not the kind of player any team would want to trade away, but the Marlins are mostly set when it comes to starting pitching with Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez leading the way for the future. What this team needs is offense and a revamped farm system. A Luzardo trade can help them kill those two birds with one stone.