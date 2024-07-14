5 more Nationals who should be traded as selling begins and where they could land
The Washington Nationals came back from five runs down to defeat the first-place Brewers for a second consecutive night. Despite Saturday's dramatic victory, the Nats confirmed what most expected. They're going to be trade deadline sellers.
The Nationals traded Hunter Harvey to the Royals in exchange for a solid haul. The Nationals shipping off MLB talent for prospects isn't shocking, but trading Harvey, a reliever with another full season of club control, certainly came as a shock.
That trade signals that not only are the Nats sellers, but they might be open to trading some players with club control in the right deal. With that in mind, these five players should be traded.
5. Dylan Floro is an underrated reliever several teams should look into acquiring
You'll never guess who is tied for second in the majors in appearances. That's right, Dylan Floro's 47 appearances are tied for the second most in the majors, and despite the heavy usage, he has a sparkling 2.20 ERA in 45 innings of work.
While Floro has never been better than he has been this season, he has been used a ton in recent years, making at least 56 appearances in each of the last three seasons, making as many as 68 appearances in a single season. He isn't a closer by any means, but Floro can be a valuable middle reliever.
He has worked well against both righties and lefties holding them to an identical .532 OPS this season, and he even has seven appearances in 2024 in which he has recorded more than three outs. He has completed two innings twice. He's not a big name, but the 33-year-old is making just $2.25 million this season on an expiring contract. He can fit just about anywhere and should be gone by the deadline.
Potential Dylan Floro landing spots: Mets, Yankees, Royals
4. Trevor Williams is a versatile pitcher who can help a team in a variety of roles
Trevor Williams' first season with the Nationals was one to forget as his ERA was well over 5.00, but this season has been a different story. The right-hander has a 2.22 ERA in 11 starts and 56.2 innings of work. He has only surpassed the five-inning mark four times but has also allowed three runs or fewer in all 11 of his starts. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in all but two of his starts.
Williams has been out with a right flexor muscle strain, but he'll be back sometime in the second half. It's a bit of a risk since he's currently hurt, but that injury coupled with the fact that his contract is expiring at the end of the season means he wouldn't cost much at all to acquire.
While Williams shouldn't be thought of as more of a fifth starter, he's a pitcher who can work well both starting and relieving games. He can offer a ton of valuable flexibility and can do so for a very cheap prospect price.
Potential Trevor Williams landing spots: Guardians, Diamondbacks, Astros
3. The time for the Nationals to trade Jesse Winker is now
Jesse Winker signed a minor league deal to join the Nationals just before Spring Training. It's safe to say that signing has worked out in their favor.
The 30-year-old has revived his career in a big way with Washington, slashing .264/.378/.438 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI in 92 games this season. He has primarily played left field but has seen time at DH as well. He hasn't done much against lefties, but his .874 OPS against righties will certainly be appealing for teams in need of some offense.
Winker is a 30-year-old on an expiring contract. There's absolutely no reason for him to remain with the team past the July 30th deadline after Washington waved the white flag with the Harvey trade. Fortunately, there should be several interested teams in the veteran making just $1.5 million this season.
Potential Jesse Winker landing spots: Braves, Phillies, Dodgers
2. The Nationals should trade Lane Thomas, even if it's one year too late
Lane Thomas broke out for the Nationals last season seemingly out of nowhere, hitting 28 home runs, stealing 20 bases, and posting a .783 OPS. The time to trade him was last season when he was breaking out and had 2.5 years of club control, but the Nationals should still see what they can get for him now.
The 28-year-old has taken a step back this season, slashing .249/.317/.402 with eight home runs and 38 RBI entering Saturday's action while also missing some time due to injury, but he's still a valuable player. He has stolen 22 bases, has an elite throwing arm, and despite his down year, has a 108 OPS+.
With there being several teams in need of outfield help, the Nationals can trade Thomas even with him taking a step back and still get a solid haul, especially considering he'd come with another year of club control. Trading Thomas could also allow Washington to promote another young player, as they have been doing for several weeks now with James Wood highlighting the youth movement.
Potential Thomas landing spots: Braves, Reds, Guardians
1. Kyle Finnegan should get traded in the midst of his breakout season
Kyle Finnegan has been a staple in the Nationals bullpen since he debuted in the 2020 campaign, eventually developing into a closer for the team. Most seasons in which Finnegan was closing games saw him do that because there were no other options, but Finnegan has broken out in a big way in the 2024 campaign.
The right-hander had a 2.52 ERA in 40 appearances and 39.1 innings of work, striking out 42 batters compared to 12 walks entering Saturday's action. He had converted 24 of his 28 save opportunities and was just five saves away from setting a new career high.
The right-hander would come with another full season of club control, which as we saw with Harvey, is extremely valuable. He's 32 years old making it extremely likely that he'll be a big part of the equation when the Nationals are competing. Trading him now while he's been at his best would be the smart move to make.