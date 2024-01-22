MLB Rumors: 5 teams who can save Pete Alonso from Mets 'limbo' a year early
The New York Mets are stuck in limbo with Pete Alonso. These teams should get David Stearns on the phone.
The New York Mets are stuck between a rock and a hard place with Pete Alonso. The 29-year-old is entering the final year of his contract. His agent, Scott Boras, tends to drive a hard bargain. The Mets aren't exactly rebuilding, but it's clear their focus is on the future more than the present.
And yet, as Joel Sherman of the New York Post eloquently lays out, the front office is probably concerned about fan perception. GM David Stearns came over from the Milwaukee Brewers to a chorus of questions about his "small-market tendencies." The Mets' offseason to date has been rather quiet compared to their bungled spending spree of 2023. Trade Alonso, and the Mets' tank job becomes all too obvious.
New York is essentially drifting in limbo here. All logic points toward trading Alonso and recouping value before it's too late. MLB teams are coming to place less stock in limited corner infielders. A long-term Alonso contract will carry into his late-30s, and maybe even his early-40s depending on how ardently some teams pursue him. If New York wants to jump off the sinking ship, all it will take is a few phone calls and more hours spent at the negotiating table.
There's a chance the Mets carry Alonso into the 2024 season. Stearns already vowed to do just that. Still, the trade deadline will loom large above the Mets franchise, especially if the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies jump out to sizable leads in the NL East.
Here are a few teams with the assets and motivation to save Alonso from an uncomfortable situation in New York.
5. Seattle Mariners could trade for Pete Alonso
The Seattle Mariners were connected to Pete Alonso earlier in the offseason. The Mariners are now in the mix for Cody Bellinger, per the latest reports. It's clear Seattle wants another powerful bat to flesh out their lineup. If the Mets decide to put Alonso on the market officially, Seattle is a team to watch.
Ty France made the All-Star team in 2022, so the Mariners aren't exactly short on talent at first base. Even so, Seattle could desire an upgrade. France has experience at other positions in the infield and there's always room for Seattle to get creative with its DH spot. Alonso is too potent a bat to ignore because of minor logistical hurdles.
The Mariners don't traditionally spend top dollar in free agency, but the team is right on the precipice of contention. Julio Rodriguez is an ascendent superstar. The front office poached Mitch Garver from Texas. Alonso would complete the middle portion of the Mariners' lineup, making Seattle an intimidating force for opposing pitchers.
The long-term complications of Alonso's contract and upcoming free agency make Seattle an outside possibility, but we cannot ignore the Mariners. There are too many indicators of their interest in Alonso and players in that archetype.