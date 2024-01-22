MLB Rumors: 5 teams who can save Pete Alonso from Mets 'limbo' a year early
The New York Mets are stuck in limbo with Pete Alonso. These teams should get David Stearns on the phone.
4. San Francisco Giants can trade for Pete Alonso
The San Francisco Giants have been connected to every major offensive star of the last couple offseason cycles. Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger — the list is rather extensive. It's clear the Giants want to level up with splashy moves. The pressure on the front office will only get more intense after the Dodgers' monster free agency class.
Pete Alonso is a prime trade candidate if the Giants get tired of striking out in free agency. He would anchor the lineup for new manager Bob Melvin. LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores complicate the positional fit slightly, but Flores has experience all across the infield and Wade is competent in the outfield. Also, there is always the DH spot. Alonso would satiate the Giants' full-fledged pursuit of star power. Plus, we know San Francisco has the financial backing to pay Alonso his worth in free agency or beforehand.
The Giants face an uphill battle after their 2023 season fizzled out under Gabe Kapler. They brought in an experienced manager in Melvin, with a clear mandate to win games and compete for a postseason spot. The Dodgers sit atop the NL West and it's hard to imagine San Francisco — or most MLB teams — pushing them off their pedestal. That said, Alonso can swing entire games with one hack at the plate. He's the type of run machine the Giants' offense desperately lacks. Recent signee Jung Hoo Lee is a tremendous source of defense and contact hitting, but Alonso would improve the Giants' ability to generate explosive moments on offense.
San Francisco is perhaps the most desperate star-hunting team in baseball. If Alonso becomes available, one has to imagine Pete Putila will make the call.