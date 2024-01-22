MLB Rumors: 5 teams who can save Pete Alonso from Mets 'limbo' a year early
The New York Mets are stuck in limbo with Pete Alonso. These teams should get David Stearns on the phone.
3. Toronto Blue Jays can trade for Pete Alonso
The Toronto Blue Jays were heavily involved in the Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto sagas, but neither superstar migrated north of the border. As their TV market shifts, there is tremendous pressure on the Blue Jays' front office to deliver a winning product. Toronto has been connected to Cody Bellinger. The idea is that, in addition to Bo Bichette and the still-potent slugging of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto needs one more power source to level up.
Alonso's precarious contract situation will scare most teams, but Toronto has the clearance from above to spend maximum dollars on star talent. Ohtani was an exception, of course, but the Blue Jays wouldn't have gone after Juan Soto if there wasn't confidence in their ability to keep him long term. Alonso doesn't occupy the same star stratum as Soto, but that could increase the chances of Toronto finding common ground on a new contract — either during the season or in free agency.
Toronto's offseason is primarily centered on finding a lefty to balance out the spate of right-handers at the front end of their lineup. Bellinger would be the more natural fit as a result. Still, if Bellinger re-signs with Chicago (as expected) or goes elsewhere, Alonso is good enough to warrant the investment in another right-handed bat. Especially with Matt Chapman's future in doubt and Guerrero's power numbers starting to waver.
Alonso would give the Blue Jays 30-plus home runs and 100-plus RBI on a regular basis. He would also serve as a strong response to the Yankees' acquisition of Juan Soto in the same division.
Toronto won 89 games last season. They're not far off. Alonso can push them over the edge.