MLB Rumors: 5 teams who can save Pete Alonso from Mets 'limbo' a year early
The New York Mets are stuck in limbo with Pete Alonso. These teams should get David Stearns on the phone.
2. Chicago Cubs can trade for Pete Alonso
The Chicago Cubs continue their delicate offseason dance with Cody Bellinger. The general expectation is that Bellinger will eventually re-sign, but there's far too much uncertainty for the fanbase or the front office to feel comfortable. If the Cubs can't retain Bellinger, their offensive inadequacy will come into sharp focus.
Alonso makes the most sense for Chicago if the Cubs can't agree to terms with Bellinger. Chicago's defense is airtight and the pitching staff is in a solid place following the Shota Imanaga signing. Still, none of that matters if Craig Counsell doesn't have enough pawns to move around the chess board. The Cubs' offense hovered around the middle of the pack in terms of home runs and extra-base hits last season. Remove Bellinger from the equation, and it gets dicey.
Chicago barely missed the playoffs in 2023. After landing Counsell on a record contract, it would be a shame for the Cubs to take a step back because the front office couldn't tread water. Alonso is a potential bailout option. Chicago would have to reckon with paying him — and dealing with Scott Boras, again — but there is pressure on Jed Hoyer and the Cubs' decision-makers to deliver a competitive product.
Even if the Cubs land Bellinger, it would still be worth looking into the Alonso possibility. The Braves, Phillies, Astros, Dodgers, Rangers — all the MLB's top contenders are brimming with offensive powerhouses. Alonso and Bellinger, in tandem, would put Chicago squarely in the National League contenders conversation.