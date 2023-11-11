MLB Rumors: 5 teams that could strike gold with Shota Imanaga
Shota Imanaga should be a popular name in free agency for fans to keep an eye on.
4. Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are another team expected to go big-name hunting this offseason but have plenty of holes to fill themselves. The biggest issue on the team without a doubt is their starting rotation. Outside of Bobby Miller, it's an absolute mess.
Walker Buehler should play a huge role in this Dodgers rotation, but who knows how productive or healthy he'll be coming off Tommy John Surgery? Can their young guys like Ryan Pepiot, Emmet Sheehan, or Michael Grove take a step? They might need them to.
Clayton Kershaw, Lance Lynn, and Julio Urias are all free agents. There's a good chance at least two of the three won't return. Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin are injured and expected to miss the entire 2024 season. We saw how bad the Dodgers rotation wound up being down the stretch, for Los Angeles to get back to being considered a postseason favorite, they'll need to land multiple starting pitchers.
Everyone knows the team will be doing whatever it can to bring Shohei Ohtani to Los Angeles, but even if they land Ohtani he can't pitch in 2024. Imanaga can and will do so at a cheaper figure than many frontline starters.