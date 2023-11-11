MLB Rumors: 5 teams that could strike gold with Shota Imanaga
Shota Imanaga should be a popular name in free agency for fans to keep an eye on.
3. Boston Red Sox
New President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox, Craig Breslow, should have one goal this offseason. Revamp the rotation. Boston has an offense that's good enough to compete for a playoff spot, but Red Sox starters ranked 22nd in the majors with a 4.68 ERA. Only one team lower, the Reds, finished with a winning record and they didn't even make the playoffs.
We know Chris Sale (if healthy) will be asked to play a big role, but he's hard to trust now with all of the injuries he's dealt with in recent years. Brayan Bello showed some signs of being a great arm down the line, but he's still far from a finished product. Guys like Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck, and Kutter Crawford had decent moments for Boston in 2023 but have yet to prove they should be relied upon as consistent starters.
If they plan on competing, the Red Sox should be another team looking to bring in multiple starters. It's extremely unlikely Boston adds two starters on nine-figure deals, so adding one plus Imanaga could be a way to go.
The Red Sox are a team that can afford to take the risk on a guy like this in hopes that he turns into a frontline arm. Even if he's not, there's a good chance he's better than most of what they already have. With all of the help they need, it should be a no-brainer for Breslow to pursue him.