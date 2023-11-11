MLB Rumors: 5 teams that could strike gold with Shota Imanaga
Shota Imanaga should be a popular name in free agency for fans to keep an eye on.
1. Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks were even more surprising than the Reds, not only making the playoffs but winning the NL Pennant. They did this on the backs of a potent offense and an outstanding top three of their rotation in Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Brandon Pfaadt.
As great as that trio is, Arizona has nothing to offer at the back end of the rotation. It was so bad to the point where the team started with a bullpen game in Game 4 of the NLCS and World Series. Adding a solid fourth arm like Imanaga feels like the perfect fit.
Arizona does not need to splurge on an ace as Gallen is one of the best pitchers in the National League. Kelly is an extremely strong second starter, and Pfaadt emerged as a big-time starter in the postseason after being considered one of the top pitching prospects in baseball earlier in 2023.
Had Arizona had Imanaga in Game 4 of the World Series who knows how that whole series would've ended up finishing. He'd fill their biggest hole and do so in a big way. It's very possible a big market team outbids the Diamondbacks, but Arizona should do what it can to land this left-hander.