MLB Rumors: 5 teams who must pony up for Blake Snell with market thinning
Several teams still could use Blake Snell.
4. The Yankees should still sign Blake Snell even after signing Marcus Stroman
The New York Yankees have had a strong offseason, trading for Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo while also signing Marcus Stroman. They've greatly improved what was a lackluster offense thanks in large part to the Soto addition, and Stroman fills a major hole in the Yankees rotation left by Michael King who went off to San Diego in the Soto deal.
The Yankees theoretically have a complete rotation with Gerrit Cole, Stroman, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes Jr., and Clarke Schmidt. That group should be among the American League's best if they can stay healthy. The key word there is if. There are major concerns with everyone not named Cole in that rotation performance-wise and health-wise, making the need to continue to add.
By making the Soto deal, the Yankees showed they're all in on the 2024 season. They hope to re-sign Soto after the year, but that's not in their control. 2024 is a year they must do whatever it takes to win. There's a good chance a Snell contract won't age well, but this is about this upcoming season. Adding the reigning NL Cy Young winner undoubtedly makes New York better, and could make them the favorites to win the AL Pennant.
A rotation featuring Cole, Snell, Rodon, Stroman, and Cortes with Schmidt as a depth option would be among the best in all of baseball. We know the Yankees have some sort of interest after reportedly offering him a contract. We know the Yankees have money to spend after offering Yoshinobu Yamamoto a contract worth $300 million. There's a good chance Snell will require over $100 million less than that. Hal Steinbrenner should be all in, and there isn't a more all-in move than bringing Snell to the Bronx.